Wednesday evening around 7:15, RNC Patrol Services responded to the scene of a hit and run involving three vehicles on Allandale Road. One driver had left the scene, but witnesses had followed him and reported to police that he was in the are area of MUN’s University Centre. Officers tracked him down, arrested the 32-year old male, and charged him with a slew of offenses including Driving While Prohibited, Operating without Insurance, Operating an Unregistered Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Breach of Court Orders. He was held for court this morning.