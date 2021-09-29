A multi-unit apartment building on King’s Bridge Road in the east end of St. John’s has been damaged by fire.

Firefighters were called to the former Williams property around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Initial calls reported the fire as being on King’s Road, and that is where firefighters first responded. Finding no house matching the number, they headed to King’s Bridge Road where they found the fire.

The fire was confined to the kitchen area on the ground level. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. Most residents will be allowed to return to their apartments tonight, with the exception of the one that was damaged.

The massive wooden building is over a century old and had survived the great fire of 1892.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.