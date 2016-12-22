Hip hop artists in Grand Falls-Windsor bring it to the stage

Two hip hop artists from Grand Falls-Windsor are teaming up with Quake Matthews, from Halifax, N.S, for a performance this coming Friday in Grand Falls-Windsor

Both Nigel Lewis (Nasty) and Brad Manuel (Manzy) are excited about the potential of developing the hip hop industry in the province, and they feel this weekend’s concert is a big first step. Manzy made headlines in Central earlier this year, when he was suspended from school for his rap video.

The show takes place at the Gordon Pinsent Centre for the Arts in Grand Falls-Windsor this coming Friday night.