A hiker who became unwell while on a trail near Fort Amherst needed assistance from firefighters and paramedics Saturday evening.

Emergency personnel were called to Fort Amherst shortly after 11 p.m. to reports of a female hiker who had become unwell and was unable to return from the trail. Crews took lights and a stretcher to a portion of the East Coast Trail in an effort to help the woman.

The woman was located about 15 minutes in and was carried back to the road. After a little over an hour, the woman was helped to a waiting ambulance. Paramedics took her to hospital, her condition not believed to be serious.