Wild winds in the province are causing a tricky morning for many.

Debris on the road due to high winds on Prince Phillip Drive have caused a portion of the road to close, and drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

Newfoundland Power is investigating a number of power outages all over the province, all due to severe weather conditions.

Robin Hood Bay isn’t taking the risk either, as they have closed their residential drop off today.

