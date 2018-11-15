Wild winds in the province are causing a tricky morning for many.

Debris on the road due to high winds on Prince Phillip Drive have caused a portion of the road to close, and drivers are being asked to use an alternate route.

Due to high winds and debris on road, Prince Philip Drive is closed between Westerland Road and Morrissey Road. Please use alternate route.https://t.co/1QtoxovGmQ#nltraffic#nlwx pic.twitter.com/hM87IfRaTm — City of St. John's (@CityofStJohns) November 15, 2018

Newfoundland Power is investigating a number of power outages all over the province, all due to severe weather conditions.

We are not out of the woods yet! Our crews continue to deal with high winds, white out conditions and poor roads as they work to safely restore power for our customers. Multiple large trees in power lines causing problems on our system. For updates visit https://t.co/0dcPezQpxh. — Newfoundland Power (@NFPower) November 15, 2018

Robin Hood Bay isn’t taking the risk either, as they have closed their residential drop off today.

Due to high winds the Residential Drop Off at Robin Hood Bay is CLOSED today, Thursday, Nov. 15.https://t.co/iSlPpTvfSb #nlwx pic.twitter.com/djtsGosOJz — Curb It St. John's (@curbitstjohns) November 15, 2018