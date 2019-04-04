High winds gusted across the province last night, and are expected to continue this morning.

While the peak winds in Metro remained below forecast a good thing) there were some strong gusts last night across the Island: Wreckhouse: 165

Twillingate: 117

Grates Cove: 115

Burgeo: 106

Bonavista: 102

Pool's Island: 102

Stephenville: 102

Bonne Bay: 101

Corner Brook: 90#nlwx — Eddie Sheerr (@EddieSheerr) April 4, 2019

Tony Power shared this photo on Twitter, showing the extremely high winds in Port aux Basques Wednesday evening.

Port aux Basques at the moment my truck is almost 20 thousand pounds jus rockin away pic.twitter.com/dGcGijqZzk — Tony Power (@0hVolvo) April 3, 2019