High winds gusted across the province last night, and are expected to continue this morning.
While the peak winds in Metro remained below forecast a good thing) there were some strong gusts last night across the Island:
Wreckhouse: 165
Twillingate: 117
Grates Cove: 115
Burgeo: 106
Bonavista: 102
Pool's Island: 102
Stephenville: 102
Bonne Bay: 101
Corner Brook: 90#nlwx
— Eddie Sheerr (@EddieSheerr) April 4, 2019
Tony Power shared this photo on Twitter, showing the extremely high winds in Port aux Basques Wednesday evening.
Port aux Basques at the moment my truck is almost 20 thousand pounds jus rockin away pic.twitter.com/dGcGijqZzk
— Tony Power (@0hVolvo) April 3, 2019
