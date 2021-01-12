High school sweethearts who were separated nearly 70 years ago have reunited during the COVID-19 pandemic and now are married.

Fred Paul and Florence Harvey met as teenagers 68 years ago in Wandsworth on the Burin Peninsula. The couple stayed together for two years. They spent every moment they could together, taking walks after church and sneaking kisses in between classes.

But eventually, they went their separate ways, married other people and started families. Sadly, both Fred and Florence had lost their partners by 2019. It was the shared grief over losing their spouses that brought them back together.

The pair exchanged vows back in August in front of close family and friends in Georgetown, Ont.