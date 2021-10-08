High demand for the province’s new vaccine passport crashed the government’s vaccination record portal on Friday.

Two apps, NLVaxPass and NLVaxVerify, went live on Apple and Google Play app stores Thursday night. But on Friday morning, many people had trouble downloading their vaccination records from the provincial government’s web site because of heavy web traffic.

“The COVID-19 vaccination record portal provided by the Government and Labrador is currently experiencing extremely high traffic volumes,” said a message on the portal. “The site will be back online shortly.”

But the passports won’t become mandatory for another two weeks. Enforcement takes effect Oct. 22.

“There has been an incredible response to the vaccine passport. Almost 40,000 QR codes were issued as of 9:00 a.m. (approximately 600 per minute) and the NLVaxPass app was the number one free app downloaded from Google and Apple this morning,” the government said in a news release.

“To meet this high demand, the system is temporarily unavailable this afternoon in order to make some necessary adjustments.”