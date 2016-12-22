Hibernia produces one billionth barrel of oil after 19 years in operation

Hibernia, the province’s first offshore oil field, has produced its one billionth barrel of oil.

Hibernia began production on Nov. 17, 1997. The Hibernia Management and Development Company (HMDC) expects the field will continue producing until 2040.

“Hibernia is a Newfoundland and Labrador success story and the foundation of the provincial oil and gas industry,” said Jennifer Walck, president od HMDC. “I am very proud to lead an extremely talented team and want to thank the leaders and workers who came before me, our co-venturers, contractors and the external partners who contributed to our success in terms of our safety culture and production performance. I also want to express appreciation to the government and regulator for their ongoing support.”

The provincial government congratulated HMDC on the achievement.

“Newfoundland and Labrador has come a long way in developing our offshore since the first major oil project, Hibernia, began producing oil on Nov. 17, 1997, and here we are at the tremendous milestone of having produced one billion barrels of oil from the field,” Premier Dwight Ball said in a news release. “With our province’s abundant resources and highly skilled workforce, we anticipate the continued successful exploration and development in the oil and gas industry for many years to come.”