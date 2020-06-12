Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who are looking to reach out for help with domestic and intimate partner violence situations will soon be able to call a centralized phone line.

The Minister for the Status of Women, Carol Ann Hayley, says, “there are several requirements and factors to consider when putting in this line but we’re getting closer. By the end of the month this line will be up and operational.”

The line has been in the works since women’s advocacy groups in the province gave the provincial government recommendations on what more needs to be done to address domestic violence in Newfoundland and Labrador.

When a person calls, the provider will be able to identify what region they are calling from and be able to automatically reroute them to the closest transition house, which will be able to provide further supports.

The Office for the Status of Women has been working with the Transition House Association on this line.

“They have people who have worked with women who have already experienced domestic and intimate partner violence and I think they’re ideally suited for this initiative,” Hayley says.

There are several shelters in the province that provide a safe place for those seeking help and refugee. You can click here for a list of shelters and crisis numbers for Newfoundland and Labrador.