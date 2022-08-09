Two helicopters have begun transporting essential goods to the Coast of Bays because of the closure of the Bay d’Espoir highway.

The province says flights from central Newfoundland to Harbour Breton will continue for the remainder of the emergency as needed. But a ferry that was en route to the region has been delayed. The Sound of Islay, which departed Lewisporte for Fortune on Sunday, has had mechanical difficulties and is in St. John’s for repairs. An update will be provided when repairs are completed.

Inquiries regarding transporting essential supplies via helicopter can be arranged by contacting the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre at 1-833-845-0775.