The province’s fourth offshore oil project is officially in production.

Hebron produced first oil at 11:03 a.m. on Monday, offshore installation manager Paul Dwyer announced Tuesday. The milestone came 20 years and 10 days after Hibernia, the province’s first offshore installation, began producing oil.

ExxonMobil, the operator of the project, held a celebration at the St. John’s Convention Centre on Tuesday. Hebron is expected to produce 700 million barrels over the life of the project.