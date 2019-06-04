About a dozen heavily armed police officers converged on a quiet residential street in Mount Pearl on Tuesday. A man was placed in the back of a police cruiser in response to a possible weapons offence.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.