It’s going to be a hot few days across the province, with heat warnings now in effect in St. John’s and the Avalon Peninsula North.

An extended period of very warm and humid weather is expected to last until Monday or Tuesday.

Some tips to stay cool over the next several days! #nlwx pic.twitter.com/KpzHgBQTEU — Eddie Sheerr (@EddieSheerr) July 22, 2022

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.