Megan Janes of Lewisporte had been searching for her uncle Randy Dodge and his wife Paula of California for over a week.

She took to social media to share their photos, saying the couple had been missing since the California wildfires began.

Last night, after a week of searching she tweeted that the couple is no longer missing, but also no longer with us.

James and her mom are now waiting on official news from the coroner who is doing a DNA test to confirm.

….. thank you for retweeting. No longer missing. But also no longer with us. Appreciated your help. Thank you. — Megan Janes (Homer) (@meganhomerjanes) November 15, 2018

Janes also thanked the public for their prayers and efforts to reunite her with her relatives.

On behalf of my family I would like to thank everyone for being so amazing. Encouraging. And helpful. We found our answer tonight and I just ask for your prayers as we get through this very difficult time. My heart is quite heavy. God will see us through. — Megan Janes (Homer) (@meganhomerjanes) November 15, 2018