Todays provincial COVID-19 update will be slightly different than usual, the briefing has been moved to 6:00 p.m.

Premier Dwight Ball, Minister John Haggie and Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will be joined by Dr. Proton Rahman, clinical scientist with Eastern Health and Professor of Medicine at Memorial University.

It is expected the province will release projections on the potential future surge of COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador.

I'm told this evening's event is an address to the province with no media questions. Media questions will be taken during a separate, embargoed technical briefing at 4 p.m. which won't be broadcast. The usual 2 p.m. updates with Q&A sessions will resume tomorrow. #nlpoli -Advertisement- — Michael Connors (@MikeConnors) April 8, 2020

NTV will provide live coverage on NTV and at ntv.ca