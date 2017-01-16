Health minister spends $4 million on equipment in Central Newfoundland

Health Minister John Haggie held a news conference at the James Paton Memorial Hospital today, where, he committed $4 million for hospitals in Gander and Grand Falls-Windsor.

The investment in capital equipment includes funding for anethesia monitoring, new digital X-rays, new beds and operating tables, as well as, a new portable ultrasound machine.

The investment represents a portion of a $23.4 million investment provincially. The minister says finding the funds for similar investments in the coming year may not be so easy to find in tough fiscal times.

