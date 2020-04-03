Minister of Health and Community Services, John Haggie has taken the internet by storm with his quick wit and unique advice.
Earlier this week during a provincial COVID-19 update – Minister Haggie was speaking about people who take their kids along while shopping during the pandemic and said “Please, don’t let them lick the handles of the shopping cart.”
— Jaimie Feener, March 31, 2020

Jaimie Feener of Feener & Thread didn’t waste any time getting Minister Haggie’s unique quote in a custom embroidery.
Yesterday, Minister Haggie had some more advice for the public during the provincial COVID-19 update. When referring to dating apps Haggie said “If you use Tinder or Grindr and you swipe right, you might be getting more than you bargained for.”
— Jaimie Feener, April 2, 2020

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Newfoundland and Labrador has been keeping the province informed since the beginning of the global pandemic – and she was also featured in one of Feener’s cross-stitches.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald
— Jaimie Feener, April 3, 2020