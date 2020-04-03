Minister of Health and Community Services, John Haggie has taken the internet by storm with his quick wit and unique advice.

Earlier this week during a provincial COVID-19 update – Minister Haggie was speaking about people who take their kids along while shopping during the pandemic and said “Please, don’t let them lick the handles of the shopping cart.”

Jaimie Feener of Feener & Thread didn’t waste any time getting Minister Haggie’s unique quote in a custom embroidery.

Yesterday, Minister Haggie had some more advice for the public during the provincial COVID-19 update. When referring to dating apps Haggie said “If you use Tinder or Grindr and you swipe right, you might be getting more than you bargained for.”

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health in Newfoundland and Labrador has been keeping the province informed since the beginning of the global pandemic – and she was also featured in one of Feener’s cross-stitches.