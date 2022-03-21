The Department of Health and Community Services is warning of a fraudulent text message that has been circulating regarding payment for COVID-19 vaccinations.

The message, which appears to originate from a local number, states that MCP will be paying everyone who was vaccinated $15 each, and a link is included to claim the money.

The Department of Health says MCP does not engage in such practices and does not pay residents for vaccinations. The public is advised to delete this message and not click on the link.