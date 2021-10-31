The government provided an update Sunday on service disruptions because of the ongoing IT outage.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information is working with Bell Aliant to assess the situation. More details will be provided as they become available.

The following services have been affected:

Eastern Health

As a result of the outage, Eastern Health is working to determine service availability and will reschedule any missed appointments.

­­At this time, non-emergency procedures scheduled for November 1, 2021, will be rescheduled for a later date.

If you are travelling from outside of the Eastern Health region, we encourage you to call ahead to determine if your appointment is being rescheduled, by calling 1-833-777-1276.

Paper and manual processing for COVID-19 forms and applications will continue, including:

o COVID – 19 Travel FormC

COVID – 19 Assessment/Referral Form COVID – 19 Out-of-Province Proof of Vaccination COVID – 19 Results Portal

The following services will proceed tomorrow, Monday, November 1, 2021:

o In-person dialysis at all locations throughout the region

o Community-based services, including Home Support, Special Assistance Program and Direct Home Services

o Mental health and addictions community counselling services

o All influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics

o Maternal-Fetal Assessment Unit appointments

Patients who attend appointments at private doctor’s clinics are encouraged to check with those clinics directly

Eastern Health is unable to send or receive emails at this time.

Central Health

All booked appointments taking place in a Central Health facility will be cancelled for November 1, 2021.

A patient inquiry line has been set up as patients may not be contacted directly to have their appointments rescheduled, as patient contact information may not be accessible at this time. Patients who have any questions regarding appointments, procedures and surgeries scheduled for Monday, November 1, 2021 may call 1-844-651-6214.

The following services will proceed tomorrow, Monday, November 1, 2021:

o In-person dialysis will proceed at James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre in Gander and Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor

o Only emergency community-based services will continue

o All Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics will proceed as scheduled

Central Health Authority is unable to send or receive emails at this time.

Western Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health

Clinical services and scheduled surgeries will continue as planned.

All Western Health’s appointments will proceed on Monday except some virtual appointments:

o Telehealth and virtual appointment scheduled with Eastern Health and Central Health providers or services (i.e. cancer care) will not proceed on Monday.

o If your virtual appointment is with a Western Health program, service, or provider, it will proceed as scheduled, unless you are contacted.

Western Health appointments for blood collection will proceed as scheduled.

Routine laboratory and diagnostic imaging appointments for November 1, 2021 with the Labrador-Grenfell Health Authority will be cancelled and rescheduled at a later date.

Chemotherapy appointments at Western Memorial Regional Hospital, Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital, and Dr. LeGrow Health Centre will not proceed on November 1, 2021.

Western Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health Authority are unable to send or receive emails at this time.

The Department of Health and Community Services reported an outage in its IT systems on Saturday affecting a number of online health services.

The following forms/applications on the COVID-19 Website are currently impacted by the outage:

COVID – 19 Travel Form

COVID – 19 Assessment/Referral Form

COVID – 19 Out-of-Province Proof of Vaccination

COVID – 19 Results Portal

The department apologized for any inconvenience and is working with the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information (NLCHI), which is assessing and working to resolve the matter in collaboration with the Regional Health Authorities (RHAs). Further details will be communicated as they become available.

Eastern Health says a number of its IT systems are affected and include Meditech, the main information system used to manage patient care and finance information, as well as the Picture Archiving and Communications System known as PACS, which provides access to medical images, including X-rays.

Eastern Health has activated its business continuity plans, including reverting to paper-based systems in some situations. Additional processes will be put in place as needed.

Central Health said emergency services in its facilities continue to operate there may be longer wait times.

Labrador-Grenfell Health said it had implemented backup procedures. As a result, patients may experience delays at registration.