Eastern Health has extended its suspension of non-emergency services through Thursday.

Patients and clients who have not been contacted directly, should assume that their appointments have been cancelled. Appointments are not being rescheduled at this time, and patients will be contacted directly once the IT system outage is resolved.

Patients who have questions regarding appointments, procedures and surgeries scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday may call the temporary patient inquiries line: 1-833-777-1276.

The following services continue to be available:

Pediatric chemotherapy is continuing at the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre. Patients are being contacted directly.

All high-risk prenatal appointments and one-week checks

Blood testing for patients requiring INRs (international normalized ratios)

In-person dialysis at all locations throughout the region

Maternal-Fetal Assessment Unit appointments

Community-based services continue to be available through our community offices, as follows:

Community Supports including home nursing visits, Home Support, and Direct Home Services.

Public Health including child health clinics and preschool health check clinics, all Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics with the exception of the controlled setting COVID-19 clinic

Mental Health and Addictions community counselling services

Rehabilitation Services including outpatient rehabilitation clinics provided at Dr. L.A. Miller Centre

Primary Health Care clinics including virtual care and face-to-face visits

Special Assistance Program (SAP)

SAP clients who require products on an emergency basis are asked to contact their case worker until the IT systems outage is resolved.

eRecruit: Online Job Postings and Applications

The eRecruit website, which includes internal and external job postings at Eastern Health, is currently unavailable as well external email correspondence is affected. Closing dates for all current postings will be extended when the IT outage is resolved.

Appointments at Private Doctors’ Clinics

Patients who attend appointments at private doctors’ clinics are encouraged to check with those clinics directly.

Eastern Health Suppliers and Vendors

Payment processing for suppliers and vendors as well as email correspondence is affected. Those who currently receive payments via cheque are strongly encouraged to provide the required information for electronic funds transfer (EFT). EFT information can be mailed or dropped off to the following address: Eastern Health Business Office, Attention: Accounts Payable, 760 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl, NL, A1N 3J5. Suppliers and vendors can make inquiries via telephone to 709-752-4534.

Email and Phone Systems

Email and some phone systems, including the Client Relations line, continue to be affected by this outage. Work is underway to restore phone service as soon as possible.

Central Health

There will be a continued reduction in services on Wednesday, November 2, 2021.

Central Health phone lines have been impacted by this outage. Because of this, patients may not be contacted directly to have their appointments rescheduled and/or patients may have difficulty contacting Central Health. Furthermore, some patient contact information is not accessible at this time making it challenging to directly contact patients.

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, Central Health will proceed only with services that are not directly impacted by the IT Service disruption. A full list of services cancelled, and services proceeding are listed below. Further updates will follow as the situation evolves.

Please be advised we are also experiencing service delays related to medical disclosure and receipt and processing of ATIPP requests. Family physicians/Nurse Practitioner services across the region continue to operate. Unless you receive a cancellation notification, please proceed to your appointment as scheduled.

If you require emergency services, please call 911 or proceed to your nearest Emergency Department. While Emergency services in our facilities will continue to operate, please be advised there may be longer wait times.

Once services are restored, Central Health will be in contact with all clients impacted to identify new appointment times.

However, if you have questions or concerns regarding the current IT System outage and its impact, please call the client navigator line: 1-844-651-6214 or 1-833-410-1858.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available via Central Health website at www.centralhealth.nl.ca and social media platforms Facebook (Central Health) and Twitter (@CentralHealthNL).

Services that will proceed on Wednesday, November 3, 2021:

In-person dialysis at James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre (JPMRHC) in Gander and Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre (CNRHC) in Grand Falls-Windsor

For Cardiopulmonary and Rehab services, please call the number on your appointment letter to confirm your appointment

Mental Health and Addictions Services Doorways and counselling services

All Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics

For Orthopedic out-patient services, please call the number on your appointment letter to confirm your appointment

Limited appointments with Specialists will proceed for Obstetrics/Gynecology; Psychiatry, Pediatrics, Neurology and General Surgery, Internal medicine and Nephrology, patients for these appointments have been notified directly

Hysteroscopy procedures will proceed, patients booked for these procedures have been notified directly

Urgent and Emergent Surgical Services only, patients booked for these surgeries have been notified directly

Cataract surgical procedures at JPMRHC will proceed, patients booked for these surgeries have been notified directly

Midwifery Care for those patients with expected due dates over the next few days. Midwifery clinic for Wednesday will proceed as scheduled.

Cancelled or postponed services for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

All booked appointments for blood collection are cancelled and will be rescheduled

All booked appointments for medical imaging are cancelled and will be rescheduled

Chemotherapy appointments are postponed.

All Endoscopy appointments – Colonoscopy and EGD procedures are postponed and patients have been notified directly

Mammography exams scheduled at the Breast Screening Centre at Roe Avenue Gander are postponed.

Western Health

As a part of the ongoing assessment, Western Health’s Meditech system, the main information system which manages patient information, will not be operational. As a result, Western Health, will implement the following reduction in services at hospitals and health centres for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. All appointments will proceed this week, except the changes noted below:

Only urgent and emergency appointments will proceed for surgery, endoscopy, blood collection, medical imaging, outpatient EKG, and fracture clinics. INR blood collections will proceed. Western Health will endeavor to contact all individuals whose appointments are proceeding. All other appointments will be rescheduled.

The following services will not be proceeding- orthopedic central intake, pre-admission clinic, pain clinic, and pap smears as they require either blood collection or medical imaging to support their work.

Only urgent and emergency appointments will proceed for surgery, endoscopy, blood collection, medical imaging, outpatient EKG, fracture clinics, ortho central intake, pre-admission clinic, pain clinic, and for pap smears. INR blood collections will proceed. Western Health will endeavor to contact all individuals whose appointments are proceeding. All other appointments will be rescheduled.

Chemotherapy appointments at Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital and Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Centre will proceed on Wednesday, Nov 3. Clients will be contacted directly regarding appointments on Thursday and Friday.

Chemotherapy appointments at Western Memorial Regional Hospital will not be proceeding.

The virtual breastfeeding support group on November 4 will not be proceeding.

If you have not been contacted to rebook your appointment over the next week, please follow up with your health care provider. If you have immediate questions or concerns, please call 784-5470.

The current online portal for viewing COVID-19 test results is not available. If your result is positive, you will be contacted by public health. If 72 hours has passed since the time of your test and you have not yet heard from Public Health, you can assume that your test is negative. Individuals who require COVID-19 testing in the Western region are advised to call 1-833-608-1115, as the online self-assessment is not operational at this time.

Western Health will provide further updates as they are available.