Eastern Health is continuing with emergency and urgent services only in acute care facilities on Friday.

Patients and clients who have not been contacted directly, should assume that their appointments have been cancelled. Eastern Health is working through a process to reschedule appointments based on clinical priority, and is starting to work on scheduling some surgeries and procedures that can be performed safely.

Patients who have questions regarding appointments, procedures and surgeries scheduled for Friday, November 5, 2021 may call the temporary patient inquiries line: 1-833-777-1276. In addition, patients can visit the IT Systems Outage webpage Eastern Health has developed for additional information via www.easternhealth.ca/it-systems-outage/service-impacts/.

We are working with the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information (NLCHI) to bring our health-care and clinical systems back online in a safe and controlled manner. Work is ongoing and it will be a gradual process as we continue efforts to restore full functionality. In addition, the Eastern Health email system is now operational, and we are starting to receive email from external email addresses across the organization.

Provincial Cancer Care Program Updates

Chemotherapy appointments are now proceeding at a reduced capacity and patients will be contacted directly to schedule an appointment. For all other appointments, patients will be contacted directly if their appointment is proceeding.

The following appointments and services are currently cancelled:

Clinic appointments

Radiation appointments

Bloodwork appointments

Routine screening

The program is unable to accept telephone messages at this time. If you require to speak directly to a member of the cancer care team, please call 709-777-6480.

If you had an appointment for radiation marking/planning/CT Simulation for any date on or after November 1, 2021, please call 709-777-6480, pathway #3 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

Community-Based Mental Health and Addictions Services Updates

Psychiatry Clinics: Psychiatry clinics will resume on Friday, November 5, 2021. Clients who have a scheduled appointment and who have not already been contacted to confirm should call the appropriate clinic listed below, prior to their visit. Clients should be ready to provide their Medical Care Plan (MCP) number, the time of their appointment and their psychiatrist’s name at the time of their call. As message managers are not working at all sites and phone lines are busy, we appreciate your patience as we work through this process.

Janeway Hospital: 709-777-4197 or 709-777-4476

Geriatric Psychiatry, Dr. L.A. Miller Centre: 709-777 -6717

PIER Program: 709-777-3614

Terrace Clinic: 709-693-8926 or 709-685-0784

St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital: 709-777-5390

Waterford Hospital: 709-427-9602

Health Sciences Centre: 709-777-6740

For those that have missed scheduled psychiatry clinic appointments earlier in the week, you will be contacted to reschedule your appointment at a later date.

For more information regarding community-based mental health and addictions services, please visit the ‘Service impacts’ webpage.

The following services continue to be available:

Pediatric chemotherapy is continuing at the Janeway Children’s Health and Rehabilitation Centre. Patients are being contacted directly.

All high-risk prenatal appointments and one-week checks.

Blood testing for patients requiring INRs (international normalized ratios).

In-person dialysis at all locations throughout the region.

Maternal-Fetal Assessment Unit appointments.

Community-based services continue to be available through our community offices, as follows:

Community Supports including home nursing visits, Home Support, and Direct Home Services. For the most up-to-date information, please visit the ‘Service impacts’ webpage.

Public Health including child health clinics and preschool health check clinics, all Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics with the exception of the controlled setting COVID-19 clinic.

with the exception of the controlled setting COVID-19 clinic. Mental Health and Addictions community counselling services. For the most up-to-date information, please visit the ‘Service impacts’ webpage.

Rehabilitation Services including outpatient rehabilitation clinics provided at the Dr. L.A. Miller Centre. For more information regarding current services at the Dr. L.A. Miller Centre, please visit the ‘Service impacts’ webpage.

Primary Health Care clinics including virtual care and face-to-face visits.

Appointments at Private Doctors’ Clinics

Patients who attend appointments at private doctors’ clinics are encouraged to check with those clinics directly.

Phone Systems

Some phone systems, including the Client Relations line, continue to be affected by this outage. Work is underway to restore phone service as soon as possible.

Central Health

Central Health will proceed only with services that are not directly impacted by IT Service disruption on Friday. A full list of services cancelled, and services proceeding are listed below. While appointments are not being rescheduled at this time, patients will be contacted directly once the IT system outage is resolved.

Family physicians/Nurse Practitioner services across the region continue to operate. Unless you receive a cancellation notification, please proceed to your appointment as scheduled.

As the online portal for COVID-19 test results are not available, if your result is positive, you will be contacted by Public Health. If 72 hours have passed since the time of your test, you are not symptomatic and you have not yet heard from Public Health, you can assume that your test is negative for the time being. Individuals requiring COVID-19 testing are asked to call 811.

If you require emergency services, please call 911 or proceed to your nearest Emergency Department. While Emergency services in our facilities will continue to operate, please be advised there may be longer wait times.

If you have questions or concerns regarding the current IT System outage and its impact of service delivery, please call the client navigator line: 1-844-651-6214.

Limited appointments and procedures will proceed and patients have been notified directly.

In addition, services that will proceed on Friday, November 5, 2021 include:

In-person dialysis at James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre (JPMRHC)in Gander and Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre (CNRHC) in Grand Falls-Windsor

For Cardiopulmonary and Rehab services, please call the number on your appointment letter to confirm your appointment.

Chemotherapy appointments will proceed

Mental Health and Addictions Services Doorways and counselling services

All Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics will proceed

For Orthopedic out-patient services at JPMRHC, please call the number on your appointment letter to confirm your appointment.

Midwifery Care for those patients with expected due dates over the next few days.

Cancelled or postponed services for Friday, November 5, 2021:

All booked appointments for blood collection are cancelled and will be rescheduled

All booked appointments for medical imaging are cancelled and will be rescheduled

All Endoscopy appointments – Colonoscopy and EGD procedures are postponed and patients have been notified directly

All Orthopedic out-patient appointments at CNRHC are canceled and will be rescheduled

Mammography exams scheduled at the Breast Screening Centre at Roe Avenue Gander are postponed.

Western Health

Western Health’s Meditech system, the main information system which manages patient information, is not operational and restoration of the system will be gradual. As a result, Western Health, will maintain its current level of services into Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 8 and Nov. 9) of next week. All appointments will proceed, except the changes noted below:

Only urgent and emergency appointments will proceed for surgery, endoscopy, blood collection, medical imaging, outpatient EKG, and fracture clinics. INR blood collections will proceed. Western Health will endeavor to contact all individuals whose appointments are proceeding. All other appointments will be rescheduled.

The following services will not be proceeding- orthopedic central intake, pre-admission clinic, pain clinic, and pap smears as they require either blood collection or medical imaging to support their work.

Chemotherapy appointments at Sir Thomas Roddick Hospital and Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Centre will proceed.

Chemotherapy appointments at Western Memorial Regional Hospital are safely proceeding at a reduced capacity. If your appointment is going ahead, you will be called directly. Please answer unknown numbers as it may be your health-care team calling with further information. Appointments scheduled for the week of November 8, 2021 may experience some delays as we continue to work through this interruption.

Once services are restored, Western Health will be in contact with all clients impacted to identify new appointment times. However, if you have questions or concerns you may call the temporary patient inquiries line at 1-833-879-0390.

The current online portal for viewing COVID-19 test results is not available. If your result is positive, you will be contacted by public health. If 72 hours has passed since the time of your test and you have not yet heard from Public Health, you can assume that your test is negative. Individuals who require COVID-19 testing in the Western region are advised to call 1-833-608-1115, as the online self-assessment is not operational at this time.