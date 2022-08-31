The scope of the mammogram review in this province is greater than once believed.

In an update provided today from three of the provinces health authorities, the additional three outside of central where the discrepancies were first discovered, will now also be reviewing more than 13,000 additional mammograms, some dating back as early as 2013.

Earlier this week central health said it had brought it a third party radiologist to review scans that were done on outdated machines which didn’t provide the right clarity for scan reading.

Eastern Health has identified 3,000 images that need to be reviewed and will support Labrador Grenfell Health who lacks the capacity to interpret its imaging. Western Health found over 7,500 images that require review also dating back to 2013.

A toll-free line has been set up for those who have questions at 1-833-960-4574 which will be staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.