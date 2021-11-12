There was good news Friday from the health authorities. A number of non-emergency services are coming back Monday, two weeks after IT systems were disrupted by a cyberattack. NTV’s Ben Cleary reports.

Eastern Health advises that it will be proceeding with outpatient blood collection and medical imaging services starting on Monday, November 15, 2021, following confirmation from the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information (NLCHI) that these IT systems are now functional.

Blood Collection

Patients who were previously booked for outpatient blood collection starting on November 15, should proceed to their appointments. The process for those who have missed their blood collection appointments are as follows:

St. John’s and rural Avalon

Any patient who missed their appointment from November 1 to 12 must call their local number which can be found at www.easternhealth.ca/find-health-care/blood-collection/ to rebook their appointment starting on Monday, November 15 .

Patients who are booking new appointments must bring their laboratory requisition to the appointment as physicians are unable to submit requisitions directly to the collection site. Please note if your physician submitted the requisition before October 29, it will still be available at the designated site.

Online bookings are also resuming on Monday.

Clarenville, Bonavista and Burin Peninsulas

Eastern Health will contact clients directly to reschedule appointments which were missed from November 1 to 12.

Patients who are booking new appointments must bring their laboratory requisition to the appointment as physicians are unable to submit requisitions directly to the collection site. Please note if your physician submitted the requisition before October 29, it will still be available at the designated site.

In addition, inpatient laboratory services have resumed effective November 12 and routine orders for laboratory services can now be placed.

Medical Imaging

Starting Monday, November 15, 2021, medical imaging will be focusing on priority cases and addressing missed appointments from the period of October 30, 2021 through November 12, 2021. Patients will be contacted directly to confirm their appointment day and time. Nuclear Medicine and PET-CT remain limited to urgent cases only and those patients will also be contacted directly.

Eastern Health continues to gradually increase services as IT systems that rely on integration with other applications are brought back online in a safe and controlled manner. Further changes to service delivery will be communicated as information becomes available.

Patients and clients are being contacted directly if their appointment is going ahead including those who need to travel a long distance for their appointment. If patients and clients have not been contacted directly, they should assume that their appointments have been cancelled. Patients are advised to answer unknown telephone numbers as it may be your health-care team calling to schedule an appointment. In addition, for those patients who are travelling long distances for an appointment, where possible, ample time will be given to accommodate those travel needs.

For a list of up-to-date service information, patients can visit the IT Systems Outage webpage at www.easternhealth.ca/it-systems-outage/service-impacts/. Patients who have questions regarding appointments, procedures and surgeries scheduled for this time period may call the temporary patient inquiries line: 1-833-777-1276.

As part of the on-going investigation into a cyber attack that impacted health care IT systems, it has been determined that some personal information (PI) and personal health information (PHI) was taken from these systems. For more information, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/hcs/information-and-updates-on-cyber-incident/.

If patients feel there has been a change in their health status, they should contact their physician or nurse practitioner for an appointment. Patients who do not have a family doctor or a regular health provider can call the 811 NL Health Line (811 / TTY 1-888-709-3555) to speak to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, seven days a week about any health issue or concern.

Individuals who are experiencing an emergency should proceed to the nearest emergency department, or call 911 for an ambulance. Those who are experiencing a mental health crisis should call 709-737-4668 or toll-free at 1-888-737-4668.

Central Health

Central Health would like to advise that effective Monday, November 15, 2021, a number of services that were previously impacted by the province-wide IT outage will resume.

Medical Imaging services across the region will resume with booked appointments starting Monday, November 15, 2021. We ask for patience and understanding as some patients will be contacted to reschedule as we work to accommodate urgent appointments that have been cancelled since October 30, 2021. Patients with an appointment for Monday are asked to please proceed to their appointment unless they’ve been contacted to reschedule. Medical Imaging Services also include a resumption of services at the breast screening clinic on Roe Avenue in Gander.

Laboratory services across the region will resume. Patients with a laboratory appointment for Monday, November 15, 2021, are asked to please proceed to your appointment. Patients with an appointment that was cancelled due to the IT outage will be contacted and their appointment will be rescheduled.

Surgical services at the James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre and the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre will also resume on Monday, November 15, 2021. Patients with appointments for Monday, November 15, 2021 will be contacted.

Endoscopy services at the James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre and the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre will also resume on Monday, November 15, 2021. Patients with appointments for Monday, November 15, 2021 will be contacted.

Out-Patient Ambulatory Services at the James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre and the Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre will also resume on Monday, November 15, 2021. Patients with appointments for Monday, November 15, 2021 will be contacted.

Family physicians/Nurse Practitioner services across the region continue to operate. Unless you receive a cancellation notification, please proceed to your appointment as scheduled.

Central Health staff are working diligently to adjust processes to ensure patient safety. The public is asked to continue to be patient, as many services, including those in Emergency Departments, may experience unexpected or unavoidable delays.

If you require emergency services, please call 911 or proceed to your nearest Emergency Department. While Emergency services in our facilities will continue to operate, please be advised there may be longer wait times.

If you have questions or concerns regarding the current IT System outage and its impact of service delivery, please call the client navigator line: 1-844-651-6214.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available via Central Health website at www.centralhealth.nl.ca and social media platforms Facebook (Central Health) and Twitter (@CentralHealthNL).

Other services that will resume or are continuing effective Monday, November 15, 2021:

In-person dialysis at James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre (JPMRHC) in Gander and Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre (CNRHC) in Grand Falls-Windsor

Cardiopulmonary and Rehab services will proceed and patients have been contacted directly.

Chemotherapy appointments will proceed

Mental Health and Addictions Services Doorways and counselling services

All Influenza and COVID-19 vaccination clinics will proceed

For Orthopedic out-patient services at JPMRHC, please call the number on your appointment letter to confirm your appointment.

Midwifery Care for those patients with expected due dates over the next few days.

Western Health

Western Health has announced the resumption of many of its services. As previously communicated, the following services have resumed regular appointments and patients are no longer being called to remind them of their appointment time:

Medical Imaging services

Blood collection services

Appointment and procedure-based services are proceeding except for elective surgeries, colonoscopy, endoscopy, interventional pain, outpatient EKG and pulmonary function tests (PFTs). Western Health will endeavor to contact all individuals to advise patients with these appointments which are proceeding.

Patients are advised to answer unknown telephone numbers as it may be your health-care team calling to schedule an appointment.

Please note that automated notifications for reminders of appointments are not being issued at this time.

Once services are completely restored, Western Health will be in contact with all clients impacted by the service reduction to identify new appointment times.However, if you have questions or concerns you may call the temporary patient inquiries line at 1-833-879-0390.

If you require emergency services, please call 911 or proceed to your nearest Emergency Department.