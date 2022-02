The Health Accord task force released its final report on how to reimagine the province’s health care system over the next 10 years. There are 57 calls to action for the government to review. Those include reorganizing services at the province 23 health centres, reducing emergency services to 13 of them, and ensuring all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have access to a livable and predictable basic income. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.