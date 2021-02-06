Harvey’s Oil released a statement Friday night after one of its trucks was involved in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident in St. John’s.

The RNC said on twitter they are asking for the public’s help in finding a second vehicle involved in the collision at the intersection of Forbes Street and Topsail Road. The vehicle, believed to be a dark sedan, left the area before first responders arrived.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the family who lost a loved one this evening,” Harvey’s Oil said in its statement. “As a family-owned business in Newfoundland and Labrador, we are deeply saddened by this tragic incident and feel for everyone involved. …

“At this time, the accident is under active investigation and we are co-operating fully with the investigators. We have also started an immediate internal investigation. At Harvey’s Oil we take the safety of our customers, the public and our workers very seriously.”