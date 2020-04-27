Fish harvesters are mobilizing to block out-of-province crab from landing in Newfoundland and Labrador, the FFAW said in a news release Sunday evening.

The Association of Seafood Producers replied with allegations that the FFAW is spreading misinformation about safety protocols.

“Harvesters and plant workers are calling on the provincial government to step in and for companies to respect N.L. workers,” the union said.

“Harvesters and plant workers alike have called on the provincial government to prohibit bringing in crab from outside the province for processing while we work to ensure their safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but to date the government has taken no action.

“Rather than negotiating a fair price for N.L. harvesters or responding to the concerns of workers, processing companies have pocketed subsidies from the federal government and are trucking in crab from outside the province in an attempt to pressure N.L. plant workers back to work. Significant concerns still surround safety in plants as companies have yet to confirm whether proper personal protective equipment will be available in plants.”

The Association of Seafood Producers released its own statement saying that safety protocols in place for fish plants, wharves and discharging of vessels in the province have been appropriately reviewed and vetted by both Occupational Health and Safety and Chief Medical Officer in the province.

“It is extremely disheartening to see the FFAW spread misinformation relating to the safety measures the industry is taking to protect workers,” said Derek Butler, executive director of ASP. “The FFAW is fully aware of the Standard Operating Procedures for both the fish plants and discharging supply around wharves that have been reviewed and accepted by these authorities, and to say anything else is irresponsible and misleading,” says Derek Butler, head of the Association representing many of the seafood processing plants in the province.

“It is a disservice to the weeks of work dedicated to addressing safety issues in the industry, and to the work of the relevant provincial authorities and their input into what we have done.”

On the particular issue of N95 masks, Butler says they are following the specific advice of the Chief Medical Officer, who said N95 masks require individual fitting and should only be used in limited circumstances. The use of medical masks and other Personal Protective Equipment has been recommended.