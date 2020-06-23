There were more campaign promises coming from the candidates Tuesday in the Liberal leadership race.

Andrew Furey says he will work toward implementing $25-a-day child care across the province by 2022.

At a St. John’s Board of Trade forum, both candidates were asked about future minimum wage increases. Furey says he would keep it tied to the consumer price index, but would also liked to establish a harmonized minimum wage with the other Atlantic provinces.

John Abbott says he sees the province moving to a $15-an-hour minimum wage with tax credits to help small businesses adjust.