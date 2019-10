Harbour Grace RCMP are looking for the publics help in identifying two women shoplifting from the Dominion grocery store in Carbonear.

On August 31. 2019 police received a report of shoplifting – where two women entered the Dominion store, filled up their cart with $450.00 worth of merchandise – and left without paying.

Police are asking anyone who is able to identify these women, contact them or Crime Stoppers.