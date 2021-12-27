Police in Harbour Grace are warning the public of dangerous narcotics circulating in the area after responding to three reports of overdoses in the past week.

RCMP officers administered Narcan in two cases and two people were transported to Carbonear General Hospital for further medical treatment. One person died of a suspected overdose. The cause of death remains under investigation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A reddish-brown powdered substance being sold as morphine or heroin was present during two of the overdose incidents.

Police warn that many illegal drugs are cut with different substances by drug traffickers, including fentanyl. They recommend preparing for opioid overdose by carrying a Naloxone kit. Call 811 to find the nearest location for a free naloxone kit or visit https://www.gov.nl.ca/hcs/naloxonekits/.