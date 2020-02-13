Twenty-four-year-old Robert Yetman of Harbour Grace was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Possession of a Firearm, and others.

A search warrant was executed on Yetman’s residence in Harbour Grace, with the following items seized: cocaine, diazepam, methylphenidate, oxycodone and suboxone, cannabis, a large quantity of cash, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle.

The investigation was led by RCMP Harbour Grace General Investigative Section, assisted by police officers from both Bay Roberts and Harbour Grace Detachments, and Police Dog Services.

Yetman remains in custody, pending a court appearance. The investigation is continuing.