Police in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are investigating the death of a young woman in the community.

Just after 1 am on Friday morning, RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay responded to a death in a wooded area in the town. A 23-year-old woman, originally from Nain, was found deceased.

Police say at this time the death is not considered to be suspicious, but are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP or Crime Stoppers.