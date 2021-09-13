Firefighters in Happy Valley-Goose Bay took part in a stair climb to honour the 343 firefighters who lost their lives 20 years ago, on 9/11.

In full firefighting gear, they climbed 110 flights of stairs. It’s a tradition meant to simulate what first responders experienced the day of the terror attacks on the World Trade Centre.

The group says it’s not only to honour the fallen firefighters, but the almost 3,000 people who were so tragically killed on September 11th, 2001.