Happy Valley-Goose Bay’s Water and Sewer Department is reminding its residents not to flush cleaning products during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“They should NOT flush disinfectant wipes or paper towels down toilets,” the town said in a news release. “Doing so will clog drains, back up sewers, and cause overflows at sewage lift stations.

“Wipes, even those labelled flushable, have long been an issue because they block pumps, causing sewer backups. They do not break down like toilet paper. Wipes can catch on tree roots, joins and gather fat, oil, and grease, becoming large rags that block sewer lines.

“Furthermore, the town is assuring the community that as the Water & Sewer Department is an essential service, our dedicated crews will be on hand to ensure Water & Sewer Services are not disrupted, especially during the COVID-19 Pandemic.”