A young man and woman are safe and in dry land tonight after spending more than a hour adrift on Gull Pond, off The Foxtrap Access Road.

The two were out on the pond in small inflatable boats. The woman’s boat capsized, sending her into the water along with the boat’s paddles. She was unable to get into her friend’s dinghy, but was able to hang onto the side of the boat.

That is when a passing motorist noticed the duo and called 911, about the same time the young man in the dinghy also called 911.

Police, fire and rescue – along with a water rescue team – all responded and were able to safely rescue the two stranded boaters. They were brought to shore, cold, wet but none the worse for their ordeal.