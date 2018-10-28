There was a happy and furry reunion at the Quidi Vidi dog park this weekend. Dogs that had been adopted from the Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA were brought together by their new owners.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.