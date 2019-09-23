Each day in Haiti is different: new cases, new challenges and, of course, new surgeries. Many of them are ortho cases, everything from fixing and resetting fractures to amputations.

The doctors and nurses here begin work when the sun rises and finish well after it sets, sometimes leaving the OR just long enough to grab a bite to eat or use the bathroom. As one nurse sat down to eat at 10 p.m., she had only a few mouthfuls when she had to rush back downstairs.

“For the past few days we’ve worked really hard,” says OR nurse Kathryn Spurrell. “Getting on the ground was tough and trying to get supplies done. So from 6 a.m. to about 11 o’clock each night we’ve been operating.”

The ortho work involves a lot of amputees whose lives are changed forever. Helping Team Broken Earth is a new a prosthetic lab, which allows for continuing support for amputees even when the team is between missions. It exists thanks in large part to other NGOs and Wilfred.

Wilfred lost his leg in the 2011 earthquake. He was a mechanic by trade, but now he works to help others in similar situations. He’s officially become a Prosthetic Technician.

“We lost our funding in 2015 and we were out of supplies for the last four years,” says Wilfred. “Because of this we found ‘Hope to Walk’ in Virgina and now we’re getting back to our program. We’re not only going to make prosthetics, we can go to the patient’s house and bring the leg directly to them. We can put the supplies in a backpack and go to the patient.”

The problem for a long time was the cost of a prosthetic leg – on the lower end, an exoskeletal prosthetic costs $5,000. That’s unaffordable for most, but through “Hope to Walk”, Wilfred and Travis Horn were able to find a new prosthetic leg that’s just as effective as the $5,000 model, but costs only $65 to make from readily available materials. The lower cost is life-changing. On top of that, the leg can be made in the field and takes a fraction of the time to fit to the patient than the more expensive leg. The patient can walk away in just 55 minutes.

“One of the things that we see, because we follow our patients long-term, is we see how much it means to the patients to be able to walk,” says Horn, who manages the Team Broken Earth Prosthetic Lab Project. “It’s a 180-degree change in the trajectory of their lives. They go from bedridden, depressed and at home without many resources, to thriving and working, to walking to markets to getting on to regular life.”

It was a sweltering day in Port-au-Prince, 40 degrees on the Humidex. But the heat didn’t slow things down for the hospital. Emerge and triage weren’t as busy as they were two days ago, but emerge still had six beds, some waiting to get into the OR. At midday, an ambulance pulled through the gates; a lady had been struck by a motorcycle, her left foot held on only by skin. The nurses were quick to jump into the back and begin helping. The woman was fairly calm given her injury. Room was made in emerge while she waited for surgery, where the surgeons had to remove her foot.

Motorcycle accidents are one of the leading causes of injuries here, outside of gunshots and stabbings. As you travel down the street, it’s rare to see a motorcycle rider wearing a helmet. It’s not rare to see numerous passengers on the same motorcycle with no lights working. Traffic is busy; motorcycles weave in and out of the tap-taps (trucks) and look to avoid the garbage piled up and burning on the side of the road. There are no traffic lights or lines on the road. And just as the traffic is busy it means the hospital is as well. As part of the team grabs dinner, many stay in the OR trying to fit in as much as they can with what time they have left in Haiti.