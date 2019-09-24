The earthquake that changed Haiti forever happened just eight years ago. Families were torn apart as buildings around them collapsed. Eight years later and Haiti is still rebuilding, divided by politics, unrest, gas shortages and protest.

“Everyday we see patients but this week is very bad because we have some strikes, manifestation, gunshots everywhere,” says local ER doctor Gordon Darrant Hudson. “So Team Broken Earth is coming in time to help us.”

Through it all you can still see the beauty of this place, with the mountains in the distance protecting the city. The sense of family is clear, grandparents carrying in sick and hurt children through the gates of Bernard Mevs, families sleeping outside just to be near a loved one while they’re being treated. You can’t help but look around and see that they may have little when it comes to material possessions, but they have so much love and compassion. They are beyond grateful for every little thing.

I helped out at the eye clinic this morning, administering eyedrops to patients. The drops sting, but the patients, squeezing their eyes tightly, still say “merci” or “God bless”.

The country and its communities are repairing what the quake has left. At the same time, Team Broken Earth is doing the same, one life at a time. One of the most straightforward surgeries the team does is a hernia repair.

“A hernia in a breadwinner in a family is a big deal,” says Dr. Christina Price. “Sometimes it means you can’t work. We fix the problem and it gets people back to work and that’s a big deal in a country where they’re aren’t very many jobs and that can mean the difference between eating or not.”

Team Broken Earth began its hernia repair program last year and the surgery is life-changing for those who have it done. The team works alongside Haitian doctors, nurses and residents, teaching and learning from them.

“There’s a need for hernia’s to be done – there’s a skill set here that can do it and we also wanted to lift up local surgical trainees, residents, medical students.” Dr. Art Rideout explains. “By bringing a program that provides free hernia surgery, we can get an individual back to normal life and also in the process help mentor and train some of the local students, our students – residents also gain a lot from it.”

Teaching is a big part of what Team Broken Earth does in Haiti. They don’t just swoop in do surgeries and leave. They educate and teach skills that will have as long-lasting an effect as the surgeries they do. The hernia program is just one example. Dr. Leigh Anne Newhook and Dr. Kalen Thomson sat down with local paediatric residents, teaching and working with them. The team is also learning. The Haitians are innovative; they make what they have work, and they also remain calm in high pressure situations.

Team Broken Earth’s time in Haiti is almost done for this trip, but there are still teams in the OR, or running down to the ER and triage to check on patients, always helping, always working. In just five days, 31 people have become a team that moves and flows so effortlessly (even when it feels chaotic). A single message asking for help has multiple people responding, looking for a way to give aid.

At the end of the day everyone is in awe of one another, because everyone knows every little thing here matters and it makes a difference, one life at a time.