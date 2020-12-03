Health Minister John Haggie took to Facebook Wednesday night to defend his attendance at a Liberal fundraiser for his district while the government is advising against large gatherings and company Christmas parties.

“Tonight I attended a small fundraising event in St. John’s at the Bally Haly clubhouse, which has a seating capacity of 220 people. There were 23 people in attendance,” Haggie wrote on Facebook. “The current guidelines for gatherings state that events run by a recognized business or organization can have up to 100 people, depending on the capacity of the venue. We had well below the required limits for gatherings at this time and the large space was chosen to ensure appropriate physical distancing.”

Haggie had faced backlash on Twitter Wednesday evening for holding the $250-a-person fundraiser during an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the province. Premier Andrew Furey was included in the promotion for the event, but the premier’s office says Furey did not attend.

“All attendees wore masks when not seated at their table for a meal, like at a restaurant,” Haggie said. “All attendees filled in a COVID-19 screening questionnaire upon entry and names were recorded for contact tracing purposes. Hand sanitizer was placed on every table as well. I know the public health requirements and everything was followed appropriately.