Gushue’s path to Brier playoffs gets narrow after loss to N.W.T.

It was a tough morning Tuesday for Brad Gushue’s rink at the Brier. Newfoundland and Labrador fell to a winless team from the Northwest Terrtories, leaving a narrow path to a playoff spot. NTV’s Ryan Harding reports.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.