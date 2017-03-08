Gushue rink bounces back with big win over Northern Ontario

Newfoundland and Labrador fought their way back into contention Tuesday night with a big win over Northern Ontario at the Tim Hortons Brier in St. John’s.

Brad Gushue’s rink beat Brad Jacob’s team 7-5 to improve to a 4-2 record. It was an emotional bounce back after N.L. lost Tuesday morning to last-place Northwest Territories.

The morning loss had narrowed Newfoundland and Labrador’s chances of grabbing one of the top four playoff spots. But the evening victory put N.L. back on an even footing with three other teams sitting on two losses. The cutoff for making the playoffs is usually three or four losses.

Newfoundland and Labrador continues its quest for the Brier with matches against British Columbia and Quebec on Wednesday.