Gushue punches ticket to second consecutive Brier final

Newfoundland and Labrador has reached the Brier final for the second consecutive year.

Brad Gushue’s rink beat Manitoba’s Mike McEwen 7-5 in the 1-2 Page Playoff Game Friday night. The win lets N.L. pass straight to Sunday’s final, where it will wait to face the winner of Saturday’s semifinal.

This is the third time Gushue has made the Brier final. He lost to Ontario’s Glenn Howard in 2007 and Alberta’s Kevin Koe in 2016. It’s the fourth trip to the final for N.L. third Mark Nichols, who also finished second with Jeff Stoughton’s Manitoba rink in 2013.