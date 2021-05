Canada’s Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue settled for a fourth-place finish at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Sunday after a 7-4 loss to Sweden in the bronze-medal game.

But Gushue and Einarson did ensure Canada would have a spot in mixed doubles curling at the next Olympics by finishing in the top seven. Scotland won the gold medal at the world championships by defeating Norway in Sunday’s final.