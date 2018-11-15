Two of the principals involved in what may be the largest bankruptcy in the province’s history plead guilty this morning, and are expected to be sentenced next week. Today, 64-year-old William Hilliard, chief financial officers of Hickman’s Equipment, plead guilty to producing a false prospectus for that the crown is seeking nine months house arrest. The crown is also seeking six months house arrest for the company’s sales manager, 62-year-old John King, who plead guilty this morning to fraud over $5,000.

Neither of the two men benefited from the deception. In fact, both sustained financial hardship as a result of defending themselves over the past 16 years it took to get the case to court. Prior to 1995, sales and profits had slumped at Hickman’s Equipment, on paper at least. Then the company became extremely successful. Profits, sales and even debt soared, but this was all an attempt to mislead investors. Tractors were on the books as being rented, bringing in revenue. Those same tractors were also being used as collateral for loans when, in fact, the tractors had been sold. While this didn’t lead to the $110 million bankrupcy, it exasperated it. The two men are expected to be sentenced next Friday.

Former general manager Hubert Hunt has already been sentenced to one year house arrest. Bill Parsons, the forth company executive to be charged, maintains his innocence and is expected to be arraigned next month.