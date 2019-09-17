A 27-year-old man charged with trying to bribe an RNC officer will likely plead guilty later this week to charges of obstruction and interfering with the administration of justice.

Dustin Etheridge has several trials scheduled, one of which was expected to start today. This morning the court heard that Etheridge plans to change his plea to guilty to obstructing police last December – attempting to bribe an RNC officer with money and breaching court orders.

Etheridge has a slew of other charges, including conspiring to murder a man with alleged ties to the Hells Angels, as well as weapons and drug offences. He was one of several people arrested as part of Operation Tarantula, a police investigation that originated with Etheridge’s alleged criminal activity. He is expected back in court Thursday.