The Provincial Government has outlined a plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions currently in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the plan, regulated child care services can reopen as of May 11 under guidelines developed in conjunction with public health. The services include regulated child care centres and family child care homes.

Effective May 11, regulated child care services will move from an Alert Level 5 (care for children of essential workers only) to Alert Level 4 (limited expansion of child care services).

Operational guidelines, including information on reduced homeroom and building capacities and updated screening procedures, are being developed in consultation with public health officials and will be provided to regulated child care services in the coming days.

Minister Warr also announced that compensation grants are extended to May 30 for regulated child care centres and family child care homes. Child care services are continuing for essential workers under the Essential Worker Child Care Program during the phased expansion of regulated child care services.