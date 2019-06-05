The Newfoundland Growlers won the ECHL championship in their inaugural season after outlasting the Toledo Walleye 4-3 Tuesday.

A packed crowd at Mile One Centre watched a professional hockey team from St. John’s win a championship for the first time ever. The Growlers won the series 4-2. Zach O’Brien was named the playoff MVP.

The Growlers were leading 4-1 going into the third period and survived a late surge by the Walleye. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts was at the game and will have a full report on the NTV Evening Newshour on Wednesday.