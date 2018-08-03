The Newfoundland Growlers have signed Riga, Latvia native Kristians Rubins to a one-year, ECHL contract.

The 20 year old has represented Latvia on the international stage on multiple occasions. During the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship he appeared in six games, in 2018 IIHF World Championship in Denmark he recorded one goal and one assist in eight games.

The 6’4″, 216 pound defencemen played two seasons in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers. In 126 games he registered 11 goals and 51 assists for 62 points.