The Newfoundland Growlers set a new record Friday night for the longest home winning streak in ECHL history.

The Growlers won their 19th consecutive home game with 5-1 victory over the Maine Mariners at Mile One Centre. The old record of 18 games was set by the South Carolina Stingrays in 1994-95.

The last time the Growlers lost at home was Oct. 19. They aim to extend their home winning streak to 20 games Saturday night against the Mariners.