The Newfoundland Growlers are one win away from clinching the Kelly Cup.

The Growlers beat the Toledo Walleye 4-2 Friday night to take a 3-1 series lead in the best-of-7 ECHL final. Starting Saturday night, the Growlers will have three chances to win the first championship for a St. John’s professional hockey team.

NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts is in Toledo to cover Game 5 tonight. Games 6 and 7 will be played in St. John’s if necessary.